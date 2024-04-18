Taylor Swift Details the Magic Her & Post Malone Cooked up for First Single off ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Swifties are in a frenzy this week as Taylor Swift’s upcoming album drop draws closer. The Tortured Poets Department promises to bring both the poetry and the emotional torture. Swift has been busy dropping Easter eggs for fans to pore over while they wait. On Thursday (April 18), the “Karma” singer confirmed a long-held fan theory about the album’s first single — sort of.

Taylor Swift Talks “Fortnight” With Post Malone

In February, Swift announced the album’s first track was the Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight.” The two musicians’ friendship began with a chance encounter at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. An excited Swift told the “Circles” rapper that she was “so jealous” of his “insane” single “Better Now.”

A starstruck Post reciprocated the admiration. “I was like, ‘What?’ That’s f***ing crazy, you’re a great f***ing songwriter! Thank you so very much,” the hip-hop artist said in an October 2023 interview with Howard Stern.

Swift again sang the “Psycho” artist’s praises in an Instagram post confirming “Fortnight” as TTPD’s lead single. “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

Fans have to wait until midnight ET Friday (April 19) to hear “Fortnight,” along with the rest of the album. And hardcore Swifties will have ample time to memorize the lyrics before the music video drops at 8 p.m. ET.

“Fortnight” is one of two songs on The Tortured Poets Department to feature a guest artist. Florence Welch, of Florence + the Machine, appears on “Florida!!!”

Earlier this year, Post Malone gave his own thoughts on collaborating with the “Eras” tour superstar. “She’s so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, ‘Let’s do it,'” he said. “And I was like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

What Taylor Has Said About The Tortured Poets Department

Fans can purchase one of three vinyl variants, each featuring a different bonus track: “The Bolter,” “The Albatross,” and “The Black Dog.”

IF THIS IS HER REFERRING TO THE WORLD WATCHING HER GO THROUGH ANOTHER BREAKUP IM GONNA CRY GIRLIE WE ARE HERE FOR YOU #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/lDoVNyrEjv — karen🪶ttpd (@picturetokurn) April 18, 2024

Swift has called The Tortured Poets Department “a lifeline.” “I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on ‘Tortured Poets.,” she said.

