Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024

Indie rock and folk artists Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov are pairing up for a co-headlining tour this fall! The duo will hit dates across the US with support from The Secret Sisters. LaMontagne and Isakova have never kicked off a tour together, but the pairing makes perfect sense. This is not a tour to miss if you’re a fan of these two acclaimed singer/songwriters!
The first stop on the Gregory Alan Isakov and Ray LaMontagne 2024 Tour will be September 4 in Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater. The final concert on this tour will be on October 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater.
It looks like this tour is going to be sponsored by Live Nation, so most of the tour dates will be available on Ticketmaster. The presale events for this tour will begin on April 23 at 10:00 am local. Fans have a few options when it comes to presale events for this trek, including an artist presale, Live Nation/Ticketmaster presales, venue presales, and more.
General on-sale will start on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am local. If the presale events eat up a lot of tickets and your chosen date sells out, take a look at Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out shows, and you might even find tickets that are cheaper than face value. Give it a try!
This is going to be an incredible tour for indie folk music fans! Get your tickets now before they sell out.
Gregory Alan Isakov and Ray LaMontagne 2024 Tour Dates
September 4 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 6 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 7 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
September 10 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion
September 11 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
September 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
September 14 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
October 1 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
October 2 – Asheville, NC – ExlporeAsheville.com Arena
October 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Center
October 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
October 6 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
October 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
October 9 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion
October 11 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 12 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater
October 13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Photo courtesy of Ray LaMontagne’s official Facebook page
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.