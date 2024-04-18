Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024

Indie rock and folk artists Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov are pairing up for a co-headlining tour this fall! The duo will hit dates across the US with support from The Secret Sisters. LaMontagne and Isakova have never kicked off a tour together, but the pairing makes perfect sense. This is not a tour to miss if you’re a fan of these two acclaimed singer/songwriters!

The first stop on the Gregory Alan Isakov and Ray LaMontagne 2024 Tour will be September 4 in Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater. The final concert on this tour will be on October 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater.

It looks like this tour is going to be sponsored by Live Nation, so most of the tour dates will be available on Ticketmaster. The presale events for this tour will begin on April 23 at 10:00 am local. Fans have a few options when it comes to presale events for this trek, including an artist presale, Live Nation/Ticketmaster presales, venue presales, and more.

General on-sale will start on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am local. If the presale events eat up a lot of tickets and your chosen date sells out, take a look at Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets to sold-out shows, and you might even find tickets that are cheaper than face value. Give it a try!

This is going to be an incredible tour for indie folk music fans! Get your tickets now before they sell out.

September 4 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 6 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

September 10 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

September 11 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

September 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

September 14 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

October 1 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

October 2 – Asheville, NC – ExlporeAsheville.com Arena

October 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Center

October 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

October 6 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

October 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

October 9 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

October 11 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 12 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

October 13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

