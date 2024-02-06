Taylor Swift Announces Collabs with Post Malone, Florence and the Machine on New Album

The title of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department raised some speculation that each song may feature a collaboration with other artists. The full tracklist, unveiled by Swift Monday evening (Feb. 5), only includes two guest artists, but so far that has been enough to stoke fans’ excitement.

“Fortnight,” the album’s first song, will feature rapper Post Malone. Track 8 (of 17) will see Swift collaborating with chamber-pop sensation Florence and the Machine on a song called, “Florida!!!”” (yes, with three exclamation marks.)

Florence + the Machine and Post Malone will be featured artists on Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' pic.twitter.com/zsIag9n3f7 — chart data (@chartdata) February 6, 2024

“The Post Malone collaboration is coming to eat,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“omg queen miss florence,” another user gushed.

Post Malone Previously Spoke of His Admiration for Swift

Fans aren’t the only ones excited about the collaborations. Post Malone shared to X a black-and-white photo of Swift (presumably the album cover) alongside the tracklist. The “Circles” rapper simply tagged Swift in the post, along with three white heart emojis.

The “Congratulations” rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, seemed to foreshadow the partnership during an October 2023 interview on “The Howard Stern Show.” Post Malone revealed that Swift told him “Better Now,” his 2018 rap-rock number, was “f***ing amazing.”

Malone reciprocated the praise, referring to Swift as an “absolutely amazing” songwriter and “genuinely one of the most kind and considerate” people.

“There’s so many beautiful artists in the world and for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really, really bitching thing,” Malone said. “It’s a really special thing. So, I think that that was a really cool moment, and it was very inspiring.”

I GOT IT RIGHT pic.twitter.com/TVEmTugVeA — ras ali (@rasalistair) February 6, 2024

Fans Think Ex Joe Alwyn is in Trouble on Swift’s New Album

In April 2023, fans were stunned to hear that Swift had split from her longtime boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, after six and a half years together.

Swift has never directly addressed the breakup in public, but fans suspect she will let her new music will speak for her.

The Tortured Poets tracklist appeared to back this up, with the fifth number — historically reserved for Swift at her most emotionally devastating — titled “So Long, London.” Swifties believe this is a barely veiled reference to Alwyn’s hometown.

#1 with her on this tracklist. Posty and Taylor-didn’t have that on my bingo card — Sarah 🦌⌚️ (@Soccer_3_Mom) February 6, 2024

