Metallica Reveals Footage from Live Debut of “Screaming Suicide” 

Metallica’s world M72 Tour is officially in full swing. The legendary heavy metal band comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo released a performance video of their electrifying track “Screaming Suicide” from their recent stop in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Videos by American Songwriter

The award-winning ensemble delivers a powerful introduction soaked with stirring guitar licks and heart-thumping percussion. With cheers from the rowdy audience echoing throughout Johan Cruijff Arena, Hetfield exploded into the first verse showcasing cutting-edge lyrics.

Don’t ever speak my name | Remember you’re to blame | Keep me inside | Keep me inside | My name is suicide, belts Hetfield. Curse another day | Spirit locked away | Punish and deprive | Hate to be awake | Living a mistake | More dead than alive.

The band was sprawled across the massive catwalk that extends from the stage, forcing the crowd to keep up with each member individually. Following the chorus, Hammett performed an impressive guitar solo that placed his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-worthy string work on full display.

Ulrich, Trujillo, and Hetfield co-wrote “Screaming Suicide,” a track that reflects an individual’s internal emotions battling a mental illness. The up-tempo 2023 hit lives on their recent record, 72 Seasons.

The performance clip of “Screaming Suicide,” follows their animated video for “Crown of Barbed Wire.” In early April, the band announced they would release a sign language video for every song on their latest album featuring interpreter Amber Galloway. Metallica is the first-ever rock band to pursue this type of project, which drives inclusivity.

While rolling out each video, the group will continue to hit massive markets on their tour. The trek will take a short hiatus after November 12, and pick back up in 2024 on May 24 in Munich, Germany.

M72 WORLD TOUR

April 27, 2023 – Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

April 29, 2023 – Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

May 17, 2023 – Paris FR @ Stade de France*

May 19, 2023 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26, 2023 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28, 2023 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16, 2023 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium**

June 18, 2023 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4, 2023 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6, 2023 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25, 2023 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 5, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Nov. 10, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV