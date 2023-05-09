Metallica Reveals Footage from Live Debut of “Screaming Suicide” 

Metallica’s world M72 Tour is officially in full swing. The legendary heavy metal band comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo released a performance video of their electrifying track “Screaming Suicide” from their recent stop in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Videos by American Songwriter
The award-winning ensemble delivers a powerful introduction soaked with stirring guitar licks and heart-thumping percussion. With cheers from the rowdy audience echoing throughout Johan Cruijff Arena, Hetfield exploded into the first verse showcasing cutting-edge lyrics.
Don’t ever speak my name | Remember you’re to blame | Keep me inside | Keep me inside | My name is suicide, belts Hetfield. Curse another day | Spirit locked away | Punish and deprive | Hate to be awake | Living a mistake | More dead than alive.
The band was sprawled across the massive catwalk that extends from the stage, forcing the crowd to keep up with each member individually. Following the chorus, Hammett performed an impressive guitar solo that placed his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-worthy string work on full display.
Ulrich, Trujillo, and Hetfield co-wrote “Screaming Suicide,” a track that reflects an individual’s internal emotions battling a mental illness. The up-tempo 2023 hit lives on their recent record, 72 Seasons.
The performance clip of “Screaming Suicide,” follows their animated video for “Crown of Barbed Wire.” In early April, the band announced they would release a sign language video for every song on their latest album featuring interpreter Amber Galloway. Metallica is the first-ever rock band to pursue this type of project, which drives inclusivity.
While rolling out each video, the group will continue to hit massive markets on their tour. The trek will take a short hiatus after November 12, and pick back up in 2024 on May 24 in Munich, Germany.
M72 WORLD TOUR
April 27, 2023 – Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
April 29, 2023 – Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
May 17, 2023 – Paris FR @ Stade de France*
May 19, 2023 – Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 26, 2023 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
May 28, 2023 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 16, 2023 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium**
June 18, 2023 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
Aug. 4, 2023 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 6, 2023 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 13, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 18, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 25, 2023 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 27, 2023 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 1, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
Nov. 5, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
Nov. 10, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV