Taylor Swift Leaves a Tribute Message for Alan Jackson at Country Legend’s Farewell Concert

Taylor Swift just honored Alan Jackson in a big way. On June 27, the pop star gave a sweet nod to her country roots by sending a tribute video to Jackson in honor of his last-ever concert.

The clip, which was the last to play before Jackson took the stage, featured Swift reflecting on the singer’s legacy.

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“I just want to say thank you for your decades of unbelievable songwriting, and your performances, and the ways you’ve given so much to us, the fans,” she said, before pointing to 2002’s “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” as her favorite song of his.

“In that song you really paint such a picture and let us into details of your life,” Swift said. “I know that that was an example that was so good for me to see at a young age, an artist really just letting fans into the details of his life.”

Swift continued her message by telling Jackson, “I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have just treated me and other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years.”

“I am so excited for you doing your show and just appreciate you so much,” she added. “Love you!”

Stars Pay Tribute to Alan Jackson Before His Final Show

Swift wasn’t the only big name to send Jackson a tribute video on his big night. Keith Urban, Randy Travis, and Ella Langley also sent in videos of their own.

“If we could all just have half of the career that you’ve had, then all of our dreams would be made,” Langley said. “I’m jealous of everyone who gets to see your last show. I wish I could be there, but I know it’s going to be a great one. Soak it in. You’ve worked so hard. I’m just honored that I get to even be in the time that Alan Jackson was putting out music.”

Reba McEntire also got in on the action, telling Jackson, “You’ve done it in style. I’m so proud of you. I’m glad to get to do shows with you, hang out with you, and I love you with all my heart.”

In addition to the virtual love, Jackson got plenty of in-person tributes. Riley Green, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson were among the superstars that opened up the show by covering one of Jackson’s songs each.

The star-studded group also performed “Pop a Top” together, before welcoming Jackson to the stage for the final concert of his career.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic