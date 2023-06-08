Taylor Swift Appears on Rock Radio for the First Time with “The Alcott”

Taylor Swift “Hits Different” on rock radio. The pop sensation has made her debut on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative Airplay chart.

Swift joined forces with The National for a ballad titled, “The Alcott.” The track appears on their critically acclaimed album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, released in late April.

“The Alcott” broke into the chart at No. 45 with 636,000 rock radio impressions, according to Billboard. While the listing serves as Swift’s first rock appearance, it marks The National’s sixth overall.

Swift has scored positions on similar charts. She peaked at No. 9 on Adult Alternative Airplay with “Exile” featuring Bon Iver in 2020. The following year, her collaboration “Coney Island” with The National reached No. 18, and “Snow on the Beach,” including backup vocals by Lana Del Rey secured No. 30 in January 2023.

The powerhouse vocalist is currently dominating the charts. “Anti-Hero” from her latest record is at No. 3 on Adult Pop Airplay, and “Karma” featuring Ice Space climbed to No. 11. However, the duet was previously bumped up to No. 8 on Pop Airplay.

The National, composed of Aaron Dessner, Matt Berninger, Bryce Dessner, Bryan Devendorf, and Scott Devenorf, frequently work with Swift.

“We’re all big fans of Taylor. She’s been really generous with us, inviting us to be part of ‘Coney Island,’” Dessner previously told Billboard. “And obviously, my brother’s worked with her a lot, and I’ve done a bunch of orchestration for her albums.”

“The Alcott” was the final single from their ninth studio album. Swift worked alongside Berninger and Dessner to write the track. Berninger’s marriage inspired the piano-soaked melody.

“The Alcott’ is a song that she co-wrote with Matt [Berninger], where she co-wrote the lyrics,” explained Dessner. “It’s really amazing to hear her, the way she was able to take what Matt had done and then reinvent the song, and it’s really a special song.”

Swifties have learned to expect the unexpected, as she’s constantly experimenting with her sound and exploring other genres. Fans received a taste of country with her self-titled debut record in 2006 but witnessed Swift evolve into a pop artist with Red and 1989.

In 2020, Swift dipped her toes into indie-folk with Folklore and Evermore. She will soon enter the punk-rock world, as she recently recruited Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management