Taylor Swift Named First Global Ambassador of Record Store Day

Taylor Swift has been tapped as the first-ever Global Ambassador for Record Store Day, which will take place on April 23.

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the annual celebration, the team behind RSD shared the news of their new ambassador on social media.

“RSD Ambassador (Taylor’s Version),” read the post, giving a nod to the singer’s recent re-recording of her classic Fearless and Red albums. “Thanks to [Taylor Swift] for putting on the sash and serving as the first-ever Global Record Store Day Ambassador, helping us celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world.”

An official list of this year’s RSD releases will be available soon, including an exclusive title from Swift.

“I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day,” said Swift in a statement. “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”

A longtime supporter of RSD in the past, Swift supported the annual event during the pandemic, directed fans to support record stores across the country, helping build some traffic during very uncertain times. She has also supported RSD with her music throughout the years, offering up special versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989, in addition to a 7″ vinyl single version of Haim’s single “Gasoline.”

“Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual,” said Swift. “It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.”

Photo: Beth Garrabrant