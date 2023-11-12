Taylor Swift Changes “Karma” Lyrics with Nod to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift made fans’ wildest dreams come true with a lyrical shout-out to her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce during her show Saturday (November 11) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In her latest Eras Tour stop, the pop megastar changed the lyrics in her hit “Karma,” replacing the original opening line of the chorus, ‘Cause karma is my boyfriend, to Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me, sending cheers of approval through the massive crowd. The line is a nod to her headline-grabbing relationship with Kelce, a tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“Karma” is the third single from Swift’s blockbuster 2022 album, Midnights. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on both the Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40 charts. She released a remix featuring Ice Spice in May 2023.

Kelce was in attendance at the Buenos Ares show, with Swift greeting him at the end of the performance with an excited hug and kiss. A video capturing the sweet moment sent fans into an online frenzy. The show comes at the end of an exciting week for Swift, who is nominated for six 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Midnights, while the smash hit single “Anti-Hero” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and others. The “Karma” remix featuring Ice Spice is nominated for Best Pop Duo-Group Performance.

The stop in Buenos Aires marks her first show in Argentina and is the latest leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour that’s broken boxoffice records and is one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. Following a three-night stay in Buenos Aires, Swift moves on to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil. She resumes the tour in February with gigs in Japan, Australia, Europe and other countries before returning to North America at the end of the year.

