Taylor Swift Releases New Throwback Video Promoting ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

In preparation for the upcoming July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift released a throwback video to Spotify this past Monday. In the video, Swift dons a vintage outfit that looks like it would have worn at least 10 years ago, and expresses her excitement for the album’s upcoming release.

In the video, Swift says, “Hey! It’s Taylor Swift.”The next chapter begins on July 7, when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out. You can pre-save it now on Spotify.” Swift is accompanied by a purple background as well as purple candles, indicating that purple is a major theme of the record. Swift also dropped several other promotional materials for the album’s release that depicted the color purple. One earlier video showcased Swift’s purple vinyl discs for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The video is available to view via Swift’s “Upcoming releases” page on Spotify. The “Upcoming releases” page gives fans insight into the record, including the official tracklist and a timer that counts down to the exact moment when the album gets released.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will feature re-recorded versions of Speak Now’s 14 main tracks. Included on the album is “Back to December (Taylor’s Version),” which can be heard in the trailer for season two of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. Speak Now is the third studio album by Swift to receive the “Taylor’s Version” treatment after both Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) were released in 2021.

Swift has been very vocal recently about the upcoming release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) while embarking on her Eras tour. During a concert in Minneapolis, Swift issued a friendly warning to her audience right before performing a rendition of “Dear John.”

At the Minneapolis show, Swift told the audience, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

Swift first announced the release of the album on May 5 via social media, writing, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th. I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Swift added. “With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Taylor Swift for Spotify.



“The next chapter begins on July 7” #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/QdrZW8t01p — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) July 3, 2023

