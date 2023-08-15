Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Sees an Uptick in Streams Following ‘Taylor’s Version’ Reveal

Naturally, after Taylor Swift announced the re-recorded version of 1989 her fans have been revisiting the original version of the album. Taylor’s Version of the album is set for release on October 27 – nine years to the day that the original version was released.

According to Rolling Stone, the streams for the original version of the record were around six million prior to Swift announcing the release of the updated version. After the announcement, the streams jumped up to around 14 million. Though the streams have slightly fallen now, they are still well above where they were prior to the Taylor’s Version announcement.

Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at the final North American show of her Eras Tour in Inglewood, California.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” Swift wrote on social media after the show. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most favorite re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 was a commercial and critical success for Swift. It earned her a Grammy for Album of the Year and spawned a number of her biggest hits including, “Style,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Shake It Off,” and “Bad Blood.” It saw Swift fully move into the pop space, leaving any semblance of country in her rearview mirror.

The re-recorded version of the album will feature 21 tracks, including five previously unreleased, “From the Vault,” tracks.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) follows re-recorded versions of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now – the latter of which arrived just a few months ago. With 1989 on the way, that only leaves Reputation and her self-titled debut album left to receive the Taylor’s Version treatment.

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images