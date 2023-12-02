Selena Gomez Takes to Social Media to Celebrate Taylor Swift Being Apple Music’s Artist of the Year

While most will remember 2023 for its ups and downs, it seemed to be nothing but great for Taylor Swift. Just for those needing a refresher, the singer kicked off her Eras Tour, which continues to set records and break them. She also released her concert in theaters to much success. She was listed as Spotify’s top artist with over 26 billion listens. And now, to add to her great year, the star took home Apple Music’s Artist of the Year award. With success following her wherever she goes, the singer received love and praise from other celebrities for her achievements in 2023, including one of her close friends, Selena Gomez.

Wanting to celebrate Swift, Apple Music decided to share a video on their Instagram of the singer. But instead of just showing a collage of the icon, Apple Music decided to get some of her close friends to help them congratulate her. That included Camila Cabello, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter.

With many wanting to imitate Swift’s success, Gomez shared the reason she believed the singer was so impactful in music. In the video, she explained, “I think it’s pretty obvious why Taylor is the artist of the year. She has done so much for her community and fans.”

Calling her music “poetry”, Cabello admitted that Swift “really has been the soundtrack to me and my friends’ lives.” Abrams joked about the music star, suggesting that Swift struggles when it comes to doing anything that isn’t “iconic.”

Taking A Trip Down Memory Lane

Although numerous celebrities took a moment to praise Swift, the words from Gomez come from a friendship that dates all the way back to 2008. Over 15 years ago, Gomez found herself on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. At the time, Swift prepared to release her second album Fearless.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Gomez and Swift first appeared in public together in August 2008 when they went on a triple date with none other than the Jonas Brothers. With Swift dating Joe Jonas and Gomez with Nick Jonas, the stars found common ground and sparked a friendship that still continues. When talking about the past and how they met, Gomez laughed, “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical.”

