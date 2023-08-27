Watch: Ariana Grande Talks Favorite Part of Recording Debut Album ‘Yours Truly’

Ariana Grande addressed her fans in a new TikTok Q&A for the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly. In the five-minute clip, Grande talked about her favorite memories of recording the album, her favorite songs, and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Prior to getting into the nitty gritty, Grande shared gratitude to fans for having her back throughout the last decade. “Thank you for being in my life and for a spectacular 10 years and for supporting me,” Grande said to the camera.

In the first question, Grande was asked what her favorite music video to film was from Yours Truly. Unsurprisingly, she chose “The Way,” which also features the late Mac Miller.

“‘The Way’ one thousand million percent,” Grande said. “We had no budget – didn’t even tell the label we were gonna do it. We made it ourselves. We said, ‘Listen we have a camera, we have a projector, we have music, we have balloons…we just made it.’

“[The label] brought it up to me and said, ‘Oh, we need to do a music video,'” Grande continued. “I said, ‘Oh, we already did it. Here you go, what do you think?'”

Another fan asked Grande what emotions she feels when listening to the album now. Grande very quickly came up with a few: “Proud, eternally grateful, and emotional – bittersweet.”

The same fan asked Grande to reflect on her life and career over the last 10 years with a question that read, “What would Positions (Grande’s latest studio album) Ari tell Yours Truly Ari?”

“I don’t know, I want advice from both of them,” Grande said. “Positions Ari would tell Yours Truly Ari, ‘Stay present and don’t be afraid to say no when you are running on empty.’ I would want Yours Truly Ari to tell Positions Ari, ‘Don’t let go of me. Don’t let them make you apologetic or make you shrink yourself.'”

The last question prompted Grande to talk about her biggest takeaways from recording and releasing Yours Truly in 2013.

“My favorite memories from recording the album would be the people that I got to build lifelong relationships with,” Grande said. “I still work with so many of the people that I made this album with.”

Check out these questions and more in the clip below.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp)