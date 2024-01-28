Is Taylor Swift Performing at Super Bowl 58? Full Halftime Show & National Anthem Details

Taylor Swift has been by Travis Kelce’s side throughout most of the regular season and postseason. The Kansas City Chiefs are now just 60 minutes away from their second-consecutive AFC Conference championship. With the Chiefs eyeing another title, many are posing the question—is Taylor performing at Super Bowl 58?

Taylor Swift Super Bowl 58 Details

Despite the NFL maximizing on the Swift brand throughout the 2023-24 season, Swift is not scheduled to perform at this year’s Super Bowl. Nevertheless, if the Chiefs do advance to the big game, expect Swift to continue to steal headlines leading up to February 11th’s kickoff.

Travis Kelce Speaks Out on Recent Taylor Swift Backlash

If you listen to the outside noise, you might believe the rumblings that Swift has completely overtaken Chiefs broadcasts. Yet, while she is featured at times, her airtime over a three-plus hour broadcast is far less prevalent than one might realize.

According to the New York Times, “That dissonance between how many times Ms. Swift is shown versus how many times people seem to think she was shown, has continued despite the reality that she is typically on screen for less than 25 seconds over the course of broadcasts that run longer than three hours, and her name is rarely mentioned.”

Despite the data, some NFL fans believe the Swift storyline may be taking away from the game. However, Kelce isn’t paying too much mind to the rumblings.

“As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Kelce said at a press conference on Friday. “That’s all that matters.“

Who is Performing During Super Bowl 58?

While Taylor Swift won’t be performing at the Super Bowl, the game will have no shortage of musical talent.

R&B legend Usher will headline the Super Bowl 58 halftime show. Thus far, there have been no announcements of potential guests set to share the stage with Usher. The Voice host Reba McEntire has been tabbed to perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff.

