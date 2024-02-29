Chiefs Super Bowl Hero Shares What Taylor Swift Said to Him After Game-Winning Touchdown

Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs proved themselves to be a dynasty when they returned to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. And just like last time, they found themselves on the winning side when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Although needing overtime to do it, the Super Bowl victory marked their second consecutive win and it was all thanks to Mecole Hardman catching the game-winning pass. And with Taylor Swift a Cheifs’ fan thanks to dating Travis Kelce, apparently, she had some words for Hardman after the catch.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since October 2023, the NFL has been taken over by Swift and her legions of fans. With both Kelce and Swift continuously showing their love for each other, the icon made it a point to support him at his games. She even jetted across the world just to be at the Super Bowl to cheer on Kelce. Well, according to Hardman, who appeared on The Pivot Podcast, Swift found him after the victory. He said, “She was like… ‘Good job, proud of you, good game — man, it was crazy.’”

Taylor Swift Calls Mecole Hardman’s Hands “Magical”

Still processing the moment and the Super Bowl, Hardman seemed to have a difficult time remembering every minute of the historic game. But he did note that Swift referred to his hands as “Magical”. Considering the words from Swift “So cool”, the football player didn’t know he won the game for the Kansas City Chiefs. He told The Associated Press, “I blacked out, man. I forgot we actually won the game.”

[RELATED: Jack Antonoff Has Words for One Specific Taylor Swift Critic, Likens Her to God]

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also explained how Hardman thought it was just another pass. “I threw a touchdown to this dude to end the game, and he looked at me. He had no idea. I said, ‘Dude, we just won the Super Bowl.’ He had no idea. He didn’t even celebrate at the beginning.”

With Hardman unaware of his historic moment and gaining encouraging words from Swift, the football player celebrated his victory with his girlfriend Chariah Gordon. The day after the Super Bowl, the couple celebrated not the victory but their son’s first birthday.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)