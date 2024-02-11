Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Talks Taylor Swift’s Love for the Game, Obvious Love for Travis Kelce, & Distraction Rumors

The Super Bowl might be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but the spotlight appears to be on Taylor Swift. Since the superstar started dating tight end Travis Kelce, Arrowhead Stadium has been overtaken by Swifties. With Swift making an appearance at several games throughout the regular season, the singer finds herself cheering on Kelce at the Super Bowl. With the star finishing up her Eras Tour show in Tokyo on February 10, she hopes to make it back before kick-off. And although some fans have taken issue with Swift’s coverage during NFL games, Chiefs coach Andy Reid recently shared his thoughts on the bubbling romance.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Reid answered numerous questions about tonight’s matchup. At the same time, the coach found himself at the center of both Kelce and Swift. Discussing their relationship and if it affected Kelce in any way, Reid explained, “Listen, it’s a tribute to how she’s handled it, how Kelce has handled it. It hasn’t been a distraction, so there haven’t been any problems with it.”

Besides praising Kelce on the field, Reid also shared his happiness for both his player and Swift. “She’s a good girl. She loves the game, and obviously loves Kelce. So I’m happy for both of them.”

Andy Reid And Taylor Swift Go Way Back

While Kelce is new to the spotlight that revolves around Swift, this isn’t Reid’s first time interacting with the music icon. Just last month, the coach discussed his past with Swift while on the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary podcast. He revealed, “I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there and her.”

Although Reid knew Swift before he moved to Kansas City, he joked that Kelce had no idea. He laughed, “That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’”

While excited for the couple, Reid hopes to add yet another Super Bowl win to his legacy. Be sure to tune in to the Super Bowl tonight, airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

