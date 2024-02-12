Taylor Swift Solidifies “Icon” Status as She Chugs a Beer in Kelce Family Suite at Super Bowl 

With millions tuning in last night to watch the Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, there were more than enough memorable moments. From the stunning halftime performance by Usher to the Chiefs winning their second consecutive Super Bowl in overtime, the evening did more than showcase the passion of the players as cameras continuously stayed focused on Taylor Swift. Although the singer is new to the NFL, she seemed to fit right in as she celebrated the big game with a favorite tradition shared by countless sports fans.

While the Chiefs struggled throughout the night, Swift spent the game rubbing shoulders with artists like Blake Lively and Ice Spice. She even enjoyed time with her friend and designer Ashley Avignone while sharing a suite with Travis Kelce’s family. Although the cameras turned to her several times throughout the evening, when she noticed herself on the scoreboard, the music icon grabbed her beer and started to chug.

Making the tradition seem easy, fans cheered throughout Allegiant Stadium as she pounded the drink down. Looking at the comment section, fans wrote, “Before she started dating Kelsey I really didn’t know much about Miss Swift…and with that said, I like who she is.” One comment included, “Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the Jumbotron is pure game day energy. I can only hope it was followed by a good belch.” What makes the moment even better is the fact that the NFL shared the video on their official Twitter page, which gained over 16 million views.

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the Jumbotron is pure game day energy. I can only hope it was followed by a good belch. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GdtD0dmnF1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Travis Kelce

Since Swift and Travis started dating, the singer has made it a point to support him during his games at Arrowhead Stadium. She first appeared at his games back in September 2023. And although this marks her first season attending numerous games, she already has a Super Bowl win alongside the Grammy Award she won just a few weeks ago.

Thanks to the Chiefs winning, both Swift and Kelce spent the night celebrating the victory as the power couple continued to dominate music and the NFL.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)