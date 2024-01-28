How Much Airtime Does Taylor Swift Get During NFL Games? The Answer Might Surprise You

Upsetting the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs look to secure a spot in the Super Bowl for a second season in a row. Just last year, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win their first Super Bowl since the 2019 season. But before Quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Tight End Travis Kelce can think about a Super Bowl ring, they must defeat the Baltimore Ravens at their home stadium. While both teams prepare, fans are already commenting not on the teams but if icon Taylor Swift will be in attendance. With the star seeming to take over the NFL, it might shock some to know just how much airtime the NFL gives her.

Thanks to their bubbling romance, Swift and Kelce have become a regular talking point in the NFL. Whenever Swift finds herself at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL cameras always seem to find her. Throughout the season, football fans have expressed their thoughts on Swift and Swifties taking over the sport. While some fans shared their disdain for the cameras surrounding the singer, a recent New York Times article decided to run the numbers.

For the average NFL game, fans will watch their teams compete for 3 hours and 12 minutes. While just a few minutes shorter than a NCAA football game, the New York Times found that the NFL didn’t show Swift as much as fans believed. The article suggested, “That dissonance between how many times Ms. Swift is shown versus how many times people seem to think she was shown, has continued despite the reality that she is typically on screen for less than 25 seconds over the course of broadcasts that run longer than three hours, and her name is rarely mentioned.”

Kicker Tyler Bass Receives Support From Taylor Swift Fans

Although there is no denying the impact Swift had on the NFL with her massive popularity, it appears that the majority of the time, the cameras are on the players. And while some NFL fans might not like the idea of Swifties infiltrating their teams, they recently rallied behind Bills kicker Tyler Bass after he missed a game-tying field goal.

Due to costing the Bills the game, Bass received such backlash from fans that he disabled his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Being a cat lover and ambassador for Ten Lives Club, Swifties showered the kicker with more than love and support, they donated to the organization in his name. Kimberly LaRussa, who works for the organization, said, “We are so grateful to everyone for their support and for having Tyler’s back. We hope this brings him a smile knowing what a difference he is making.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)