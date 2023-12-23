Taylor Swift’s 6 Most Powerful Songs About Female Empowerment

As the whole world knows by now, Taylor Swift is more than just a pop singer. She’s one of the most influential young women in modern music. In modern pop culture. Although she has been subject to extreme media criticism since she was in her teens, Swift has stood by her principles and refused to apologize for who she is. She has also used her platform to call out the music industry’s sexism and advocate for women and other marginalized groups. Here are Taylor Swift’s six best songs about female empowerment and believing in yourself!

Few of Swift’s songs are as outspoken as “Shake It Off.” The song was released when Swift was transitioning from country to pop music, and it was a decided change in tone for her. In this fun, upbeat pop song, the singer playfully repeats the rumors the media has spread about her and dismisses them. Still in her early 20s, Swift had been criticized by the press for her talents, relationships, and musical style. “Shake It Off” was her first song to address that mistreatment and defiantly say it wouldn’t bring her down.

I go on too many dates

But I can’t make them stay

At least that’s what people say

That’s what people say

But I keep cruising

Can’t stop, won’t stop moving

Swift has never shied away from being herself, even if that self is considered too young or naive. In 2012, she recorded the song “22,” a happy, upbeat track celebrating being young and having no responsibilities. She freely admits that she has made mistakes and will continue making them. But while many people would weaponize these aspects into criticisms, the singer knows there is nothing wrong about being exactly where she is. It might seem like a bubblegum pop song, but it’s a powerful statement about her worth despite being dismissed as young and dumb.

Yeah, we’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

It’s miserable and magical, oh yeah

Tonight’s the night when we forget about the deadlines

It’s time

Swift has pushed back against people who characterize her as a silly woman whining about her past relationships, pointing out the sexism in the double standard. In 2014, she noted that male singers like Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars are never characterized that way, despite writing songs about breakups and heartbreak. In 2019, Swift released “The Man,” a song about double standards based on sex and gender. She points out that successful women are constantly criticized, no matter what they choose to do. The song reminds listeners of the impossible standards women are held to and how little they ultimately matter.

What’s it like to brag about

Raking in dollars

And getting bitches and models

And it’s all good if you’re bad

And it’s okay if you’re mad

If I was out ﬂashing my dollars

I’d be a bitch, not a baller

The 2019 track “You Need to Calm Down” is another amused dismissal of the hysterical criticism that seems to follow Swift wherever she goes. While it’s primarily seen as a clap back at homophobes thanks to lines such as Control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay, it’s also a song of self-empowerment. Swift waves off the haters and points out that they’re fueled by their hatred. They’re not bothering her; they’re just another flimsy obstacle in her way.

And we see you over there on the internet

Comparing all the girls who are killing it

But we figured you out

We all know now, we all got crowns

You need to calm down

In 2019, Swift teamed up with Brendan Urie of Panic! At the Disco to record “ME!” Critics dismissed the song as shallow and bubbly, but that was more or less the point! “ME!” is all about accepting yourself as you are and knowing that everyone has a unique worth. The collaborative music video is a fun, colorful display that won multiple MTV Video Music Awards. It might not be explicitly geared toward female empowerment, but it was absolutely about Swift claiming her self-worth.

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Baby, that’s the fun of me

Swift’s grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, was an opera singer. She and her granddaughter were close, and in 2020, Swift released a song in her honor. “marjorie” recalls the advice that Finlay gave Swift when she was younger and even samples the late singer. It’s clear that Finlay was a woman who knew her worth and power, and she passed that knowledge on to her granddaughter. The lyrics are a reminder to be both kind and strong, advice that Swift took to heart.

Never be so polite, you forget your power

Never wield such power, you forget to be polite

And if I didn’t know better

I’d think you were listening to me now

If I didn’t know better

I’d think you were still around

