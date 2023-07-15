Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Boosts Hotel Revenue, According to Federal Reserve

The influence of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on the United States economy has apparently been helping in a good way, according to the Federal Reserve. As per the Philadelphia Federal Reserve office, Swift herself is attributed to the surge in tourism, resulting in a noteworthy increase in hotel revenues. This upturn marks a significant milestone, being the first time hotel revenues have experienced a boost since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

According to the Federal Reserve’s Beigh Book, city officials wrote that “Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city.”

While Taylor Swift already holds the title of being one of the world’s highest-paid entertainers, her Eras Tour is poised to break even more records. It is anticipated that the tour will become the highest-grossing tour of all time, generating an unprecedented $1 billion in sales.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Swift’s stadium concert tour boasts extravagant performances comprising 40 songs, accompanied by elaborate staging, choreography, and over a dozen costume changes. This remarkable production is projected to surpass the gross revenue for tickets, merchandise, and sponsorships achieved by Elton John’s farewell tour.

Concluding its remarkable journey on Saturday, July 8, John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour came to a memorable end. Spanning nearly five years, the tour achieved an awe-inspiring feat, generating an astounding revenue of $939.1 million. The tour’s immense popularity was further evident with the sale of an impressive 6 million tickets, as officially reported to Billboard Boxscore.

Back in December, Billboard projected that Swift’s tour would amass around $590 million in gross revenue from 52 scheduled dates. However, with the recent inclusion of additional concerts across Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Europe extending until 2024, the total number of tour dates has increased to at least 106, for the time being.

This expansion strongly indicates a likelihood of exceeding $1 billion in total gross revenue. According to concert data tracker Pollstar, with the inclusion of the new dates, a revised estimate suggests that Swift could potentially generate a staggering $1.4 billion in gross revenue.

