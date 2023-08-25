Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” In ‘Wilderness’ Trailer

Swfities were in for a treat when “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” was featured in the trailer for Prime Video’s new series, Wilderness. This was the first time Taylor Swift had dropped the new version of her hit song online. “Look What You Made Me Do” was originally featured on Reputation, Swift’s sixth studio album.

The song plays throughout the entire trailer for Wilderness, which will be available to stream on September 15. The series stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen and is created by Marnie Dickens. It is not clear if “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” will appear in the show or just in the trailer.

An official synopsis for Wilderness describes it as a wild psychological thriller with plenty of romance to go around. “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury,” the synopsis begins.

“The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas,” the synopsis continues.”For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…”

Swift will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27. She announced the new version of the album on Instagram about two weeks ago following the final North American date of the first leg of her Eras Tour. “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!” Swift wrote in a caption.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift continued. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site.”

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management