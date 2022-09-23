Taylor Swift’s Mom Thinks TikTok User is Daughter’s Doppelgänger: “She Looks Like You”

Andrea Swift, the mother of Taylor Swift, may have had to take a double look as she scrolled through TikTok and came across someone who could be her daughter’s doppelgänger.

Upon watching TikTok user Ashely Leechin’s video reaction to Taylor Swift’s, “Midnights Mayhem With Me” segment, which revealed the 13th track off her upcoming Midnights album, the young artist got a surprise message from her idol.

“My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you,'” wrote Taylor Swift on Leechin’s post.

Leechin, a model and actress who closely resembles Taylor Swift and goes by the TikTok name @traumarn13, was thrilled after the response and shared an emotional post.

“I’m legitimately crying and shaking right now,” said Leechin in tears. “I love you, I love you Andrea, and I love you Taylor.”

She added, “You have left me speechless” and then updated her bio as “Taylor & Andrea Swift approved.”

The singer first went viral as a Taylor Swift look-alike in 2021 after “Swifties” fans uncovered a video of the singer doing her laundry, which went viral because of her resemblance to the artist.

To have fun with the comparison, Leechin has continued to post Taylor-inspired content, including lip-syncing to some of Swift’s songs.

Out Oct. 21, Midnights was described by Swift as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Swift added, “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve. We’ll meet ourselves.”

