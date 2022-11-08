Jack Antonoff and Bleachers Share New Version of Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Single “Anti-Hero”

Jack Antonoff and his Bleachers bandmates have released a new version of Taylor Swift’s Midnights single, “Anti-Hero.”

Though Antonoff has worked on many of Swift’s albums, including co-producing the 2014 release 1989, Reputation in 2017, and the 2019 album Lover, along with the 2020 dual release of folklore and evermore and her most recent Midnights, the collaboration marks the first time Swift has worked with Bleachers.

The new rendition available as a digital download via Swift’s web store features signature Antonoff ’80s synth along with background vocals. Antonoff switches out the phrase “sexy baby”—Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby—for “art bro.”

Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people. Download Anti Hero featuring @bleachersmusic now at https://t.co/WdrCmvMfo8 pic.twitter.com/52TIyZP0hf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 7, 2022

“Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately,” wrote Antonoff on his social media, revealing the new remix.

In a tweet, Swift responded to Antonoff’s “art bro” switch. “Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro,’” wrote Swift, “and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people.”

Following the release of Midnights on Oct. 21, Swift has also released several surprise tracks, dubbed the “3 am tracks,” along with a video for “Anti-Hero,” which she edited to remove the word “fat” off a bathroom scale after being criticized for perpetuating negative body image.

Swift is set to support Midnights in 2023 with her The Eras Tour, which hit stadiums in key cities from March 18 through Aug. 5, and features supporting artists on select dates, including Paramore, HAIM, GAYLE, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, OWENN, beabadoobee, and Gracie Abrams.

Photo by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images