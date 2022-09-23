Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Duet on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Theme Song, “With You All the Time”

Harry Styles’ latest movie, Don’t Worry Darling, hits theatres today (Sept. 23). After a few drama-filled weeks, Styles’ fans were finally gifted a bit of positive news—his first collaborative track as a solo artist.

Styles penned the theme song for the Olivia Wilde-directed film and brought in his co-star, Florence Pugh, to sing the melody. The pair can be heard on the new single, “With You All the Time,” released today (Sept. 23). Styles takes on piano duties, notably not singing, while Pugh takes on lead vocals. Find the song below.

The track is credited to Styles and Pugh’s characters, Jack and Alice. Last month, Wilde revealed that Styles called her while working on the film to ask about the song. He got back to her soon after with the full piano line that would become “With You All the Time.”

“Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film,” Wilde said. “He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.'”

Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. The event quickly became a source of online speculation as a series of rumors began circulating. From an alleged spit on Chris Pine (since been debunked) to seemingly avoiding his rumored girlfriend Wilde, to almost no contact with Pugh at all, it seemed Styles and the rest of the cast were finding it hard to get along.

Despite the turmoil, the movie hits theatres today and will be the first of Styles’ movies to premiere this year. Next month, Styles will play a closeted officer reckoning with his identity in ’50s England in My Policeman, opposite Emma Corrin.

In addition to his big screen appearances, Styles wrapped up a historic 15-nights at Madison Square Garden earlier this week earning a banner at the iconic arena. For the remainder of the year, Styles will be embarking on residencies in Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Find tickets, HERE.

Photo: Harry Styles/Florence Pugh “With You All the Time” Cover