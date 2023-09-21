Taylor Swift’s Voting Call to Action Registers Over 35,000

Taylor Swift has the power. Numbers from Vote.org indicate that the singer-songwriter was able to help more than 35,000 people get registered to vote this past week. All it took was a post on Instagram Stories.

Videos by American Songwriter

Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement, “Our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes — a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of,” as reported by Axios.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Reveals Titles of Five ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Vault Tracks]

This momentum began with Swift posting a message on Instagram that asked an important question: “Are you registered to vote yet?” She directed the text on the slide to her fans. “I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently,” the slide read. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

It’s absolutely no surprise the website saw a huge surge of visitors. Swift has 272 million followers on that platform alone. As pointed out by Billboard, the communications director of Vote.org, Nick Morrow, likewise pointed out how Swift’s favorite number came into play during the signups. He wrote on X: “Fun fact: after @taylorswift13 posted on Instagram today directing her followers to register to vote on @votedotorg, our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes. 13!”

September 20 also saw Swift revealing the five vault tracks for her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) after she sent fans on a scavenger hunt to hunt for the song titles. In a social media post, she said, “It’s a new soundtrack. I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Can Be Seen in $800 ‘Private Swiftie Parties’]

Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is already breaking presale ticket records, earning upwards of $26 million since it was announced at the end of August. This set a single-day record for the AMC theater chain, who is the film’s distributor. Due to the demand, projections already estimate that the film could open to $100 million, or possibly more.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released in theaters on October 13. You can get your tickets here.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV