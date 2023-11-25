Swifties Erupt as Taylor Swift Performs ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ Live for First Time

There are few artists who compare to Taylor Swift and the massive influence she has. Featured on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, the singer won a staggering 12 Grammy Awards with three for Album of the Year. And with her currently underway with her The Eras Tour, she’s already generated a staggering $2.2 billion in ticket sales. And that’s just in North America alone. With the icon currently performing in São Paulo, Brazil, she decided to surprise fans with a song she never performed live.

Any fan who happens to score a ticket to one of her shows often waits to see which songs Swift will perform. While fans rushed to the Allianz Parque stadium for a chance to see Swift live, the singer decided to make the event special by singing “Now That We Don’t Talk.” Wearing a blue dress and working with an acoustic guitar, she admitted, “I’ve never performed this one live before. Let’s see how I do with it.”

With fans cheering Swift on, the performance made its way on social media, quickly gaining thousands of likes.

Primeira música surpresa do primeiro show de Taylor Swift em SP: "Now That We Don't Talk". #SaoPauloTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/C4ZlldaRHI — PAN (@forumpandlr) November 25, 2023

Swift Continues To Share Songs From Her Vast Catalog

Besides performing a song she had never sung live before, Swift ended Friday’s concert with another surprise. Sitting at a piano, the star picked the song” Innocent” from the album Speak Now. Although just one of her numerous popular songs, the last time she played the song in front of a live audience was back in 2010 at the MTV Video Music Awards. Needless to say, fans praised Swift for her dedication to put on the perfect show.

Last weekend, as Swift performed in Rio de Janeiro, she once again reached into her vast collection of songs and picked tracks like “Suburban Legends”, and “Bigger Than the Whole Sky”, which seemed fitting given her star status.

For those not able to attend a live show, they can still see Swift’s concert as The Eras Tour movie continues to play in over 8,000 theaters in more than 100 countries.

(Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)