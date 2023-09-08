Original Version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Element” Leaks, Includes Several Disses

When Kendrick Lamar released his Grammy-winning fourth studio album DAMN. in April 2017, he included “Element” as the fourth song on the track list. Peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song saw Lamar essentially rap about how confident he was in his ability, emphasizing that nobody could “take me out my element.”

However, six years after “Element” came out, a separate version that Lamar recorded surfaced on Twitter, which included much different “elements” than the one that landed on DAMN. First off, instead of the more toned-down instrumental used on the DAMN. version, the leak sees Kung-Fu Kenny rapping over the fiery beat from “Paramedic!” his 2018 collaboration with California rap group SOB X RBE that landed on the Black Panther soundtrack.

Secondly, as opposed to the subliminal, nonspecific slights that Lamar rattled off at the hip-hop community as a whole on the original “Element,” the rendition leaked on Thursday (September 7) sees him directly diss fellow emcees like Big Sean, French Montana, and Jay Electronica.

Goin’ digital and physical on all y’all

Fuck subliminals, I put you on that roll call

French Montana speakin’ on me in interviews

Very cynical, dry hatin’ somethin’ I don’t approve

Jay Electronica put silencers on my Grammy night

Another dead prophet hopin’ the God’ll give him life

Big Sean keep sneak dissin’, I let it slide

I think his false confidence got him inspired

I can’t make them respect you baby, it’s not my job

You’re finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme

Cute ass raps, get your puberty up

Then make you a classic album before you come at us

Drake and Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up

But I’m a whole ‘nother beast, I’d really fuck you up

In regards to the French Montana portion, Lamar seems to be responding to Montana’s 2016 song “Wave Gods (Intro),” where he raps Why isn’t street rap selling like Kendrick? But the Jay Electronica and Big Sean insults actually involve a bit of irony and a lot of history.

Back in August 2013, two weeks before releasing his sophomore album Hall of Fame, Big Sean released a single titled “Control,” featuring Lamar and Electronica. On the song, Lamar famously unleashed a dynamic verse where he dissed numerous artists in the rap industry, such as J. Cole, Pusha T, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

So, fast-forward a bit to 2017, it seems that Lamar had a few bones to pick with his “Control” collaborators. In the case of Sean, it likely stems from his verse on his 2016 single “No More Interviews,” where he insinuates that Lamar is overrated.