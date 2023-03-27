Quavo Announces New Single in Honor of Takeoff Dropping Friday

In the four-plus months since the November passing of Takeoff, Quavo has released a handful of songs in tribute to him. Now, he’s ready to do it one more time.

On Monday (March 27), the 31-year-old announced that his new single “Honey Bun” drops on Friday (March 31). Captioning the announcement post on Instagram with “#ForTake,” Quavo will give his fans a third song in honor of his late nephew. This news also comes just a week after Offset previewed upcoming posthumous music from Takeoff.

The first of these memorial songs came in early January when Quavo released “Without You.” He would eventually perform the song at the February Grammy Awards, as the Recording Academy honored all the famous musicians who passed away in 2022. Before he took the stage, though, it was reported that he got into a scuffle with former fellow Migos member and cousin Offset, due to the fact that Offset was not involved in the tribute.

That same week, Quavo released “Greatness,” the second song he dedicated to Takeoff. With lyrics like I couldn’t do it without the greatest nephew in the world, Quavo truly put his heart and soul into the making of the song. Additionally, he used the song to confirm that he does not intend to reunite the Migos with Offset.

Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfuckin’ flow, n***a, Take’ did that

So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a, it can’t come back

Takeoff’s death came just weeks after he and Quavo came together for their first album as a duo, Only Built For Infinity Links. Released in October, the LP saw the uncle and nephew further their chemistry and establish themselves as a great tandem in the post-Migos era.

It’s unclear if singles like “Without You,” “Greatness,” and the soon-to-come “Honey Bun” will be attached to any Quavo solo album on the horizon. Regardless, it’s nice to see Quavo cope with loss by doing what he loves.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen