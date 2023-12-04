Grammy Award-Winners Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Deuces Wild North American Tour

Blues Music Awards winner Tedeschi Trucks Band has just announced a brand new North American tour scheduled for 2024 called Deuces Wild. The husband and wife duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are scheduled to rock theaters and arenas across the country in just a few short months.

It won’t just be the Tedeschi Trucks duo for their 2024 tour. Instead, the powerhouse of a couple is bringing their whole 12-piece band with them, including Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums), Isaac Eady (drums), Mike Mattison (vocals), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

The band will be starting its tour in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the Etess Arena in February before wrapping up their latest run of dates in Miramar Beach, Florida at the Sun, Sand and Soul Festival in early May.

Fan club presale for the ‘Deuces Wild’ Tour will begin on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. ET. General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. ET.

Once they go on sale, tickets will be available through various ticketing platforms.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is known for their electrifying performances. They’ve won numerous Blues Music Awards and have a Grammy to their name as well, certifying their ability to put on dynamic and exciting live shows.

If you do want to see the band perform live, we suggest getting your tickets as soon as they go on sale. Tickets will move fast no matter which venue you want to go see Tedeschi Trucks Band at, so be sure to act quickly.

02/16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ Little Feat)

02/17 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ Little Feat)

02/29 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

03/01 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

03/02 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

03/05 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

03/06 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

03/07 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

03/09 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

03/12 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

03/13 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

03/14 – Durham, NC – DPAC

03/16 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/02 – Miramar Beach, FL – “Sun, Sand & Soul”

05/04 – Miramar Beach, FL – “Sun, Sand & Soul”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

