Tenacious D Shares First New Music in 5 Years

Tenacious D, the rock duo consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, has just released their first song since 2018. The song, titled “Video Games,” is only one minute and 15 seconds long. An animated music video for the new song was also released, which was created by Oney Plays. The video is directed by Chris “Oney” O’Neill and Adam Paloian, who has worked on SpongeBob SquarePants and The Cuphead Show.

The song is a humorous anthem for loving video games as an adult with a sort of country rock sound. Many well-known games are mentioned throughout the song, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Fallout 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Super Mario Bros. Black just voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Lyrical Lemonade released a video of him performing the song “Peaches” from the film.

Speaking about “Video Games,” Tenacious D said, “It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind…But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys….in fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!”

The directors of the music video also commented on working with Black and Gass, with Paloian saying “It was fun throwing Jack and Kyle’s characters into different video game worlds; we tried to make use of every shot by cramming in gags and references to classic games from our childhood.” O’Neill revealed he has been a huge fan of Tenacious D for a while, stating, “I have only been to 2 concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows. It’s a real honor to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle’s penis off via animation.”

Tenacious D is currently playing shows globally as part of their Spicy Meatball Tour. Special guests include Steel Beans and Wynchester. Shows in St. Augustine, Florida, and New Orleans are sold out.

5/11/23 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

5/13/23 St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/2/23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

6/3/23 Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

6/4/23 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

6/6/23 Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

6/7/23 Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy

6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

