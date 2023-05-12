Lainey Wilson Gives Fiery “Grease” Performance Between Two Big ACM Wins

After picking up an ACM for Female Artist of the Year on Thursday (May 11) and joining Jelly Roll for his song “Save Me,” Lainey Wilson remained on stage to share an electrifying performance of her 2022 song “Grease,” just moments before picking up her second biggest win of the night for Album of the year for Bell Bottom Country.

Days before her ACM performance Wilson teased “It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be spicy, it’s going to be sexy. I’m showing you a side that I don’t get to show a whole lot.” And she delivered it.

Wearing blue iridescent, studded bell bottom pants and topped in a sleeveless sequin silvery white top, Wilson gave one of the most fired-up performances of the evening singing through Good God Almighty / Boy, you got me begging like a ol’ hound dog / Buttered up and rolling, like a skillet smoking up a kitchen down in Arkansas / Yeah, we on to something, won’t ya keep it coming from “Grease,” which she co-wrote with Jessi Alexander and Andrew Petroff.

The past year has been a momentous one for Wilson, who also picked up a CMT for Breakout Artist of the Year and a CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year, along with being named Best New Country Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Bell Bottom Country peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with the hit “Heart Like a Truck,” co-written with Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson, reaching No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Wilson also recently wrapped up her first headlining tour with Ben Chapman, Meg McRee, and Leah Blevins and made her acting debut in the Paramount+ series Yellowstone.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images