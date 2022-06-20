Tennessee Secretary of State Arrested for DUI Leaving Bonnaroo Festival

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival attracts more than 80 thousand people across the country to rural Manchester, Tennessee, each year. Consequently, it’s known as one of the largest music festivals put on each summer.

Once at the concert, festival-goers often spot celebrities like Josh Hutcherson or Chance the Rapper, both of whom have been avid Bonnaroo attendees in the past. And this year, the festival attracted incumbent Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett.

What Happened with Tre Hargett?

Late Friday night, police officers around the area arrested the Tennessee Secretary of State for driving under the influence in Manchester, Tennessee. The Tullahoma Police Department booked him at Coffee County Jail at 1:30 a.m. He was released at around 6:00 a.m. for a $2,000 bail.

Moreover, when Hargett was arrested, the Friday festival lineup included large names, such as Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, and Bleachers.

On the matter of his arrest, Tre Hargett released a statement saying, “On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect the law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

According to WKRN-TV, he is to appear in court on July 14.

About Hargett

The Tennessee General Assembly elected Hargett, 53, to serve as Secretary of State in 2009. The people re-elected him in 2013, 2017, and 2021. His duties include presiding over the Department of State, where he oversees more than 300 employees. In addition to his role as an executive, he also serves on 15 boards and committees, two of which he is a presiding member.

