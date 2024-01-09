Bonnaroo Announces 2024 Lineup: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again… and More

Bonnaroo festival has announced its 2024 lineup, and it’s shaping up to be an incredible weekend. The festival takes place from June 13 through 16, setting up once again on Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Headliners include Pretty Lights on the main stage and Fisher on June 13, with Post Malone on June 14, Red Hot Chili Peppers on June 15, and Fred Again… on June 16. Other acts include Gwar, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rogers, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Thundercat, 49 Winchester, Cage the Elephant, John Batiste, Ethel Cain, The Maine, Megan Thee Stallion, Ashnikko, Carly Rae Jepson, Brittany Howard, and Charles Wesley Godwin, just to name a few.

Bonnaroo Lines Up Incredible Acts for 2024 Festival

Bonnaroo also holds an annual superjam. This year’s theme is “Once More With Feeling(s): The Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam.” At the moment, the superjam guests have not been announced.

The ticket presale begins on Thursday, January 11 at 10 am central. Fans can sign up now to get a presale passcode to use when purchasing tickets.

In addition to music, Bonnaroo also hosts a slew of outdoor activities. There are parades, an inflatable waterslide to beat the Tennessee summer heat, free yoga sessions, a relaxation and wellness area made by sustainable sponsors called Planet Roo, the Village Market, a 5K run benefitting the Bonnaroo Works Fund, the Ferris wheel, the Fountain, and public plazas located throughout the campgrounds.

Bonnaroo 2023 saw Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger headlining the main stage, along with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Suki Waterhouse. Additional acts included Kendrick Lamar, Portugal. The Man, Noah Kahan, Fleet Foxes, Rina Sawayama, Odesza, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Foo Fighters, Paramore, Pixies, Men I Trust, Peach Pit, and Franz Ferdinand, among many others.

Prices have risen slightly since last year, with a general admission ticket now costing $420 instead of last year’s $299. General admission+ has risen from $550 to $695, while VIP tickets jumped from $899 to $1000, and Platinum from $3500 to $4155. For any dedicated Bonnaroo lover, though, that may not be too bad.

