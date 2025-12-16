For over five decades, Joe Ely showcased his love for country music with albums like Down on the Drag, Letter to Laredo, and Silver City. Aside from his solo career, the country singer received the chance to collaborate with some of the top names in the music industry. They included The Clash, Guy Clark, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen. While never losing his love for music and performing, Ely sadly passed away at 78.

Although keeping his personal life somewhat private, Ely shared some devastating news a few months ago when he announced he was battling Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy body dementia. At the time, Ely remained optimistic about the future, writing in a statement, “Together with his wife Sharon, Joe is sharing their journey — not to dwell in hardship, but to bring understanding, awareness, and hope through the healing power of music.”

Passing away on December 15, reports claimed the cause was Parkinson’s, Lewy body dementia, and pneumonia. While posting the announcement on Facebook, fans filled the comment section with memories of the singer. “I was handed a stack of Joe Ely LPs while working at a retail electronics store in 1984. Life changer from that moment. Came to Texas in 1999. Thank you Joe Rest well.”

Country Music Hall OF Fame Remember Joe Ely

Never forgetting his impact on music, the Country Music Hall of Fame also shared a picture of Ely on Twitter. The CEO, Kyle Young, considered Ely a “True Believer” in the power of music. He added, “His true measure came through in the dynamic intensity of his powerhouse live performances, where he could stand his ground aside fellow zealots Bruce Springsteen who recorded duets with Ely, and the Stones and the Clash, who took Ely on tour as an opening act.”

Passing away with his wife, Sharon, and daughter, Marie, by his side, Ely spent his last few months working to release forgotten recordings. At the time, Sharon said, “Revisiting Joe’s recordings and hearing them brought to life again has given him so much joy, and we want others to feel that same joy too.”

Through decades of songs, collaborations, and unforgettable performances, Ely leaves behind a body of work that will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.

