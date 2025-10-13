Remember When Wilco Pulled Off the “Coup of All Time” With This 2002 Seminal Album? Here’s Why It’ll Never Happen Again (Probably)

If anyone needed any evidence to support the fact that Wilco has joined the ranks of Looking Glass and Steely Dan, look no further than the fact that in the year 2025, NPR’s World Cafe included the Chicago band’s 2002 seminal album in an episode all about dad rock. We’ll let the millennials sit with that for a moment.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilco released their fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, after a lengthy battle with their record label at the time, Reprise Records. It’s a tale as old as time. Band makes record, label execs listen to record and don’t hear a single, execs tell band to make new record. Some groups oblige. Others don’t. Both camps make their choices at the potential detriment of their craft, celebrity, or both.

The Chicago band led by Jeff Tweedy opted for the latter choice, prioritizing their own artistic freedom over Reprise’s desire for a radio single. Remember, this was 2002. The CD boom had come and gone, and now, record labels wanted radio-friendly hits that people could download to their MP3 players and laptops.

The fact that Wilco ignored Reprise’s request is how the band pulled off what band manager Tony Margherita called the “coup of all time.” But in hindsight, the band’s success highlights a rather unsettling problem looking ahead to music of the late 2020s and beyond. Wilco’s success story (probably) won’t happen again. But hey, never say never, right?

Why Wilco Pulled Off the “Coup of All Time” With Their 2002 Seminal Album

With tracks like “Jesus, Etc.” and “Heavy Metal Drummer”, the fourth studio album by Chicago darlings, Wilco, has become a staple in the indie rock canon since its 2002 release. The album marked a turning point in art rock and not-so-indie “indie” rock, signaling the rise of mainstream alternative to record labels and radio stations everywhere. What’s so remarkable about Yankee Hotel Foxtrot is that it didn’t just become a part of that taste shift. The album practically made that shift happen.

Frontman Jeff Tweedy recalled Reprise’s reaction to the album in his memoir. “They thought it was all wrong. It wasn’t radio-friendly. There were no hits. We’d have to scrap everything and start over or, if we insisted on going with what we’d recorded, be dropped from the label.” Wilco insisted, and Reprise dropped them.

Press surrounding Wilco’s breakup from Reprise, critical acclaim for the album, and the fact that the band decided to stream their record on their website (which was still a novelty back in 2002) meant that Yankee Hotel Foxtrot picked up steam quickly. Soon, Nonesuch wanted to sign the band, to which Wilco agreed. Interestingly, the same parent company that owned Reprise (Warner) also owned Nonesuch, which meant Warner paid for the same album twice. That’s what manager Tony Margherita later called the “coup of all time.”

After Nonesuch released Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Wilco’s celebrity skyrocketed. Billboard gave the album a perfect ten rating. Countless other publications gave the album high scores and even higher praise. It peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, which isn’t bad, considering the band’s old label thought it was a flop.

Here’s Why It Won’t Happen Again…probably, Anyway

What makes the story of Wilco releasing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and pulling off their “all-time coup” so fascinating…and unsettling…is that if the music industry continues on its current trajectory, a success story like this will be harder and harder to come by. That’s not to say no band will ever release an album as good as Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Bands can and have been doing that for decades. But in today’s age of self-released records and DIY social media presences, would a band like Wilco need a record label to get their music out to the masses? Moreover, would they even want to? We’d wager those answers likely lean negative.

From a label perspective, social media appears to be king. Per David Kahne, then-executive vice president of A&R at Warner Bros., who spoke to Billboard about this changing phenomenon in 2022, record labels have simply switched from prioritizing radio to prioritizing social media. “Now, they pay TikTok celebs to use a single instead of the radio. Same dynamic, different venue. I’ve met indie artists who pay TikTok ‘agents’ to have influencers/dancers use their track. Ninety-nine percent of the time, it’s over in a day.”

Of course, the industry can always change. It was in a state of flux when Wilco first shook things up with Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. It stands to reason that the industry will find itself in flux again. No matter what happens on the business side of things, one constant remains: audiences know when an artist is staying true to themselves. Good art will always find its way to the surface. Cream always rises to the top.

Photo by Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images