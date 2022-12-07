The 1975’s Matty Healy Goes Viral for Consensual Onstage Kiss with Fan

There has been a lot of talk swirling around the internet regarding a kiss.

Over the past few weeks, fans and followers alike have been talking about the kiss that The 1975’s Matty Healy gave a fan during a show earlier this holiday season.

Healy was performing with the group in Las Vegas in late November in front of a packed crowd. He was singing the song “Robbers” when he pulled up a female fan from the audience and the two started moving around the stage together, rather amorously.

Then, Healy kissed the fan. It was like a movie. But questions instantly circulated in this age of hyper-focused curiosity about whether that kiss was consensual. Well, it turns out there was nothing problematic with the embrace, according to the woman who was kissed.

The kiss earned a big response from the fans, with delightful shrieking like a sitcom audience. Check it out here:

Matty Healy kissing a fan on stage during robbers #the1975 pic.twitter.com/upTlRFxzOQ — Annawee (@annaleetaylor_) November 26, 2022

But while some wondered if the girl was somehow forced into the embrace, she’s come out to say that no, in fact, she was asked, she wanted to kiss the frontman and she’s a grown adult who can make her own choices.

Wrote the kissee, according to TMZ, “On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point ‘I can only make out with you.'”

She added, “So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me! Also, I’m a grown age of 24.”

Interestingly, Healy has a history of kissing fans. He’s lip-locked with men in the past, as well, including in the UAE where homosexuality is against the law.

Since the kiss, The 1975 have continued its tour, posting pictures and captions after gigs. In a recent post, the band played Seattle and its official Twitter page wrote, “The 1975 At Their Very Best Seattle December 3rd, 2022 #The1975.”

The 1975 At Their Very Best

Seattle



December 3rd 2022 #The1975 pic.twitter.com/5tJZgapCj5 — The 1975 (@the1975) December 5, 2022

