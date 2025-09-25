The 1977 Classic That Lionel Richie Thought His Grandma Would “Disown” Him Over: “I Thought It Was Kind of Disgraceful Myself”

Lionel Richie was nervous about his grandmother’s reaction to one of his biggest hits. During an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, the singer revealed that The Commodores’ 1977 song “Brick House” was an unpopular one with his grandma.

“This was the only song where I thought my grandmother was actually going to disown me,” Richie said. “I tried to explain this to my grandmother. [I said,] ‘This is a group song. I didn’t write all the lyrics.’ I thought it was kind of disgraceful myself, until it became a hit.”

All these years later, Richie counts the track as his favorite Commodores song ever. Looking back, Richie credited the band, which began in 1968, with helping him find himself.

“Thank God for The Commodores, because I never would have discovered Lionel Richie,” he said. “I found something in my life that was never present until I joined the band.”

Despite that fact, Richie eventually left the band to pursue a solo career.

“It was painful,” Richie said of splitting from the band. “A lot of people thought, ‘This is a band. This is a group.’ This is the closest thing to brothers I’ve ever had in my life. And they pushed me.” We went through life together.”

Lionel Richie Opens Up About His American Idol Experience

Things turned out just fine for Richie, who went on to win Grammys, as well as a Golden Globe and an Oscar. He’s also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, he uses those years of experience to help the next generation of stars as a judge on American Idol.

“The kids remind me of two things. How blessed I am. And what I need to do as a mentor,” he said. “I’m not there to humiliate them. They’re already scared to death.

“And then I realize that they need something, probably more than a criticism,” Richie continued. “They need a hug and you feel them sink into your arms.”

Richie has also penned a memoir, Truly, which is due out Sept. 30.

Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images





