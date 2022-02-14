The 20 Best Love Songs of All Time

Happy Valentine’s Day!

It’s the day of love, whether that means the love you share with another person (or persons) or the love you give yourself. Today is the day when we celebrate hearts.

With that, we here at American Songwriter wanted to give you a proper playlist with which to celebrate your capacity to care for and appreciate others.

It’s love day and we have your tunes. So, without further ado, let’s jump into the music.

1. “I Will Always Love You” (Twice)

2. “Heat Above”

3. “Can’t Help Falling In Love”

4. “God Only Knows”

5. “Endless Love”

6. “When A Man Loves A Woman”

7. “First Day Of My Life”

8. “Take My Breath Away”

9. “My Heart Will Go On”

10. “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”

11. “How Deep Is Your Love”

12. “Time After Time”

13. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

14. “I’ll Stand By You”

15. “Lean On Me”

16. “If I Ain’t Got You”

17. “Crazy In Love”

18. “I’ll Make Love To You”

19. “Maybe I’m Amazed”

20. “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me”

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns