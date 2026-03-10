Watch Blake Shelton Channel Classic Country With a Phenomenal Alabama Cover: “That Man Could Sing the Damn Telephone Book and Make It Sound Good”

When attending a Blake Shelton concert, fans expect to hear hit songs like “Ol’ Red”, “God’s Country”, or the classic “Some Beach.” Throughout his career in country music, the singer has charted over 40 songs, with 30 of them peaking at No. 1. But even with an impressive discography and more than a few accolades, Shelton has never been shy about tipping his hat to the legends who helped shape the genre. During one recent performance, the country star took a moment to celebrate that legacy by delivering a spirited cover of Alabama’s timeless hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last year, Shelton traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee, to perform at the Food City Center. With thousands of fans packing the arena, the country singer was more than energetic as he danced around the stage. Especially when he started to celebrate Alabama with a cover of “Mountain Music.”

Although happening in 2025, thankfully, fans were sure to have their phones ready, capturing every second of Shelton’s tribute. And judging by the crowd singing along to every word, the Alabama classic still carried just as much power as it did decades ago.

The Legacy Of “Mountain Music” Continues Thanks To Artists Like Blake Shelton

Shared across several social media platforms, fans couldn’t get enough of Shelton’s performance. Comments included:

“Blake’s my favorite male artist and Alabama is my all time favorite band. Blake’s doing this song justice. Love you Blake!!” “Awesome Blake Shelton love you always and Alabama music.” “Blake can sing anything and sounds amazing.” “Blake you nailed it great job.” “That man could sing the damn telephone book and make it sound good!!”

Shelton’s special performance has a history that dates back to the early 1980s. Written by Randy Owen, “Mountain Music” was presented to Alabama. Loving the lyrics, the band brought a mixture of bluegrass and Southern rock to the song. The result was magic as it landed No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs and the US Bubbling Under Hot 100. It also took over Canada, going No. 1 on Canadian RPM Country Tracks and Canadian RPM Adult Contemporary Tracks. It would end the year at No. 24 on the US Hot Country Songs.

More than four decades after its release, “Mountain Music” continues to bring country fans together, proving the staying power of Alabama’s legacy. And with artists like Shelton proudly carrying those songs onto modern stages, the spirit of classic country remains alive for both longtime fans and new generations.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)