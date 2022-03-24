Aerosmith Confirm 2022 Residency in Las Vegas

Continuing the celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith hit the stage again for the first time in two years continuing a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas.

The residency, dubbed Deuces Are Wild, originally started on April 19 at MGM Park and ran through early 2020 before being halted during the onset of the pandemic. Returning to Dolby Live, the residency will kick off on June 17 and run through Dec. 11 and marks the first time since February 2020, coincidentally in Las Vegas, that the band has performed live together. The band was originally scheduled to play a run of shows in Europe in June and July 2022 but canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

In 2016, frontman Steven Tyler hinted that the band’s touring days may come to an end soon. “Look, there’s two bands that still have the original members, us and the Stones,” said Tyler. “I’m grateful for that. Whether we do a farewell tour or go into the studio and do another record, I’m just excited about it.”



Tyler added in a later interview, “Whenever we play together, I can’t believe how good Brad [Whitford] is and Joe [Perry], and I’m not just saying this because I’m old now and I’ve been in this band for 50 years. When I listen to my in-ear mix at night, and I look at the audience and they’re still 20-year-olds, but still loving the rock! I mean, they love to rock. It’s insane. Joe Perry’s never played better.

The shows are the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live. The 90-minute set featuring exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from Aerosmith’s archives on a 12-screen media presentation, including a 140 ft x 40 ft high-def screen, produced by global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

“The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby,” said Steven Tyler in a statement. “We are locked, cocked, and loaded.”

Photo: Zack Whitford