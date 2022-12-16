The 5 Best Hanukkah Songs—from Adam Sandler to Dave Grohl

As Hanukkah approaches, December 18 through December 26, we here at American Songwriter wanted to share a handful of our favorite songs that honor the season with joy, mirth, and music. From comedian Adam Sandler to rocker Dave Grohl, these are our top 5 Hanukkah songs.

1. “The Hanukkah Song” — Adam Sandler

Okay, maybe this one is a bit too on the nose, but it’s also likely the most famous song about the eight-night celebration of lights. Written and performed by Saturday Night Live comedian, Adam Sandler, this song has brought smiles to the faces of listeners for decades. The track celebrates well-known Jewish folks who celebrate Hanukkah and, in this way, brings everyone a little closer.

2. “The Hanukkah Sessions 2021” — Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin: “Stay”

We had so much fun last year, why not relive the festivities and the music? That’s right, last year Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and pal Greg Kurstin treated fans to eight nights of cover songs originally written by Jewish musicians. To kick off the series, the fellas provided a rendition of the ’90s song, “Stay,” by Lisa Loeb. Check it out below and if you enjoy it, you can check out others, including covers of songs by KISS, Billy Joel, and more

3. “Spinning” — Joanie Leeds

One of the more fun aspects of the Hanukkah season is the tradition—especially those having to do with cooking and spinning the dreidel. Grammy Award-winner Joanie Leeds touches on both. “Spinning,” which is from Leeds’ seventh album, Meshugana, is all about just that: the signature spinning toy that so many enjoy during this time of year. Check out the seasonal song by Leeds below.

4. “8 Days (of Hanukkah)” — Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Bring a little funk to your celebration this year with this track by the soulful singer Sharon Jones and her band of brash players known as the Dap-Kings. Who said you can’t shake your hips as the latkes are served with traditional apple sauce and sour cream? This song celebrates each of the eight important days of the holiday.

5. “Hanukkah Blessings” — Barenaked Ladies

A heartfelt offering from this beloved band. This track comes from the band’s album, Barenaked for the Holidays, which includes other December favorites like “Jingle Bells” and “O Holy Night.” The song also includes Hebrew lyrics. Check it out and enjoy it below.

