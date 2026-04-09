The AC/DC Opener That Was Bitten by a Bat Onstage Was Just Bitten by Another Wild Animal

It’s not unusual for actors to explore a career in the music industry. But for Taylor Momsen, her career was anything but normal. For some, they remember her as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Others recall her role in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams. She even landed a role in Gossip Girl. But eventually she took her first step on stage in the rock band The Pretty Reckless. And thanks to her talents, she recently opened for AC/DC. Although a special moment for Momsen, the night took a turn when she was bitten for a second time by a wild animal.

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On Tuesday night, Momsen prepared to open for AC/DC in Mexico City for their Power Up tour. Excited for the chance, the singer was in high spirits before she took the stage. But that moment took a drastic turn when Momsen was bitten by a spider. Given the area, many locals warn about black widows, brown recluse spiders, and tarantulas.

🕷️🕷️🕷️ So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to… pic.twitter.com/YAdUfdmWws — Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) April 8, 2026

Posting a video on Twitter, Momsen wrote, “So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?”

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Taylor Momsen Goes From Batgirl to Spider Woman

Some artists might call in a night after becoming a snack for some spider, but Momsen wasn’t about to let the critter ruin her opportunity. Even with the doctors working to get the venom out, the singer pushed through with her set, offering fans 10 songs.

Again, this isn’t the first time Momsen was attacked by an animal. Back in May 2024, she was on stage when a bat decided to land on her. With thousands in attendance, she did her best to stay calm. “”Holy f***! There’s a f***ing flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please? I must really be a witch.”

With Momsen getting help, the bat apparently bit her twice, leading the singer to get a series of rabies shots that lasted two weeks.

Between bats and spiders, the stage has proven to be a little more dangerous for Momsen. But if anything, the incidents only seem to add to her rock-and-roll reputation.

(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)