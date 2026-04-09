These 4 Waylon Jennings Songs From the 70s Will Always Resonate With Listeners

In 1962, Waylon Jennings released “Crying”, the only single from his Waylon At JD’s debut album. Although the song didn’t chart, it didn’t take long for Jennings to find success in country music. By the 1970s, Jennings had hit his stride, releasing hit after hit, including these four songs, which will always be classics.

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“Good Hearted Woman”

“Good Hearted Woman” came out in 1971. Written by Jennings and Willie Nelson, the song is the title track of his 16th studio album. It was at least partly inspired by rock star Tina Turner.

“I’d been reading an ad for Ike and Tina Turner,” Jennings recalls (via Songfacts). “And it said, ‘Tina Turner singing songs about good-hearted women loving good-timing men.’ I thought, ‘What a great country song title that is!’”

“Good Hearted Woman” says, “She’s a good-hearted woman in love with a good timin’ man / She loves him in spite of his ways she don’t understand / Through teardrops and laughter / They’ll pass through this world hand in hand / A good-hearted woman lovin’ a good timin’ man.”

In 1975, Jennings released another version of “Good Hearted Woman”, this one with Nelson.

“I’m A Ramblin’ Man”

Ray Pennington is the writer of “I’m A Ramblin’ Man”. From his 1974 The Ramblin’ Man record, “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” became a No. 1 single for Jennings.

A confessional about a man who rightfully predicts he will stray, “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” says, “I’ve been down to Mississippi / Down through New Orlean / Yes I have / I’ve played in California / There ain’t too much I haven’t seen / No there ain’t / Lord, I’m a ramblin’ man / Don’t fool around with a ramblin’ man.”

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)”

The first single released from his Ol’ Waylon record, “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” is written by Bobby Emmons and Chips Moman, although a lot of people assume Jennings wrote it, since he is mentioned in the song.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” says, “Let’s go to Luckenbach, Texas / With Waylon and Willie and the boys / This successful life we’re livin’ / Got us feuding like the Hatfields and McCoys / Between Hank Williams’ pain songs and / Newbury’s train songs and ‘Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain’ / Out in Luckenbach, Texas, ain’t nobody feelin’ no pain.”

“Can’t You See”

“Can’t You See” is written by the Marshall Tucker Band’s Toy Caldwell. The Marshall Tucker Band first released “Can’t You See” in 1973, although it wasn’t a big hit for them at the time. But three years later, when Jennings released “Can’t You See”, it became a Top 10 hit.

“Can’t You See” says, “Gonna take a freight train / Down at the station, Lord / I don’t care where it goes / Gonna climb a mountain / The highest mountain / I’ll jump off, nobody gonna know / Can’t you see, whoa, can’t you see / What that woman, Lord, she been doin’ to me / Can’t you see, can’t you see / What that woman, she been doin’ to me.”

Hank Williams Jr. also recorded a version of “Can’t You See” for his Hank Williams Jr. And Friends record in 1975.

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