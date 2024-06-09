The Baseball Project, Featuring R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Mike Mills, Join Lineup of Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise

R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Mike Mills have joined the lineup of E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt’s inaugural Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise, which will take place in May 2025.

Buck and Mills will perform with their indie-rock supergroup The Baseball Project, which plays original songs inspired by America’s Pastime. The Baseball Project also features Steve Wynn of The Dream Syndicate, his wife and former Zuzu’s Petals drummer Linda Pitmon, and Young Fresh Fellows frontman Scott McCaughey.

Two other bands that share members with The Baseball Project also have joined the cruise’s bill—The Minus 5 and Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3. Buck is a longtime member of The Minus 5, which is fronted by McCaughey. McCaughey also was a longtime touring member of R.E.M.

In addition, Buck and some of the other Baseball Project are expected to perform as part of Lenny Kaye & Friends’ celebration of Nuggets, the influential 1960s garage-rock compilation longtime Patti Smith guitarist Kaye produced in 1972.

About the Cruise

Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise is a four-day seagoing rock festival that will showcase artists featured on Van Zandt’s Underground Garage syndicated radio show and SiriusXM channel. The cruise sets sail from Miami on May 9 and stops at Nassau in The Bahamas on May 11 before returning to Miami on May 13.

About the Performers and Shows

More than 20 acts have been confirmed on the cruise. They include Social Distortion, X, Rocket from the Crypt, Reverend Horton Heat, Old 97’s, Low Cut Connie, Los Straitjackets, Flamin’ Groovies, The Dictators, The Fleshtones, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, The Dollyrots, The Woggles, and Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom.

The ship will feature five venues, and some performances will feature multiple artists and unexpected collaborations.

Other Cruise Highlights

During the cruise, special radio-show tapings will take place featuring various Underground Garage DJs that will be on the ship. Among them will be Michael Des Barres, who will MC the cruise, The Fleshtones’ Peter Zaremba, The Woggles’ Mighty Manfred, and The Dollyrots’ Kelly Ogden.

The nautical extravaganza also will feature such activities as film screenings, meet-and-greet autograph sessions, a merch store, tattoo artists, and more.

The ship will offer multiple bars, a variety of dining options, a pool deck with multiple hot tubs, a casino, a spa, a fitness center, a sports court, and more.

Booking the Cruise

A pre-sale for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise will be available through Sunday, June 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Public booking for the cruise will begin Tuesday, June 11, at 2 p.m. ET, exclusively at UndergroundGarageCruise.com. Those who book cabins before Sunday, June 16, will receive $100 off per person. Prices will increase on Monday, June 17.