The Beach Boys Hope To Continue Working With Brian Wilson After Musician Placed Under Conservatorship

First formed as a garage band during the 1960s, The Beach Boys didn’t occupy that space for long as they eventually became one of the most successful bands of all time. Throughout their time in the spotlight, the group sold more than 100 million records thanks to albums like Smiley Smile, Surf’s Up, and Sunflower. They eventually landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. While enjoying their stardom, Brian Wilson recently found himself under conservatorship after his wife, Melinda Wilson, passed away. While wanting what is best for the songwriter, the group hopes they can still create new music with him.

Over the last few weeks, the iconic band has been promoting their newest documentary The Beach Boys, which streams on Disney + on May 24. While appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today, Mike Love pointed to Wilson’s sharp memory. “We got together at Paradise Cove (in Los Angeles) at the end of the documentary. He was remembering things I’d forgotten about our high school days. His long-term memory is right there.” Love added, “His musical abilities, as long as he’s alive he’ll have those, but he does need medical supervision and care. His wife did take care of that.”

The Magic That Mike Love and Brian Wilson Can Produce

Although needing care, Love noted it wasn’t that bad. “He (Wilson) knows that he needs the help but we’re still able to get together and we‘re going to see each other soon. It’s not so negative as it sounds. As long as he’s cared for properly. He’s seeing his children… he’s being well taken care of.”

While wanting what is best for Wilson, Love and the rest of The Beach Boys hope they can all once again get to the studio to record. Love insisted, “We will continue thinking about stuff like that and see what we can do.” On more than one occasion, Love suggested getting the band back together for a reunion at Glastonbury.

As for band member Bruce Johnston, he knows the power that both Love and Wilson can produce when given a chance. “I think once Brian and Mike sit round the piano and just the magic, you can’t stop it”.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)