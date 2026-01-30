Check Out First-Look Photos of the Upcoming Beatles Biopics’ Stars Dressed As the Fab Four

The Beatles have given fans their first glimpses of the actors portraying the band’s fab four members in the upcoming Sam Mendes-directed biopics in character.

The movies, dubbed The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, are due to premiere simultaneously on April 7, 2028. Photos of Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr have been shared on The Beatles’ official website and social media pages.

A message on the band’s website also revealed that the pics were first circulated on limited-edition postcards left in various locations in four cities with ties to Fab Four history. Those cities were The Beatles’ hometown of Liverpool, England, as well as Hamburg, Germany; New York City; and Tokyo.

Explaining the decision to debut the photos on postcards, the message noted, “Something physical. Something you can hold on to. A small nod to the earliest days, when news traveled by paper, signatures were treasured, and the story lived in photographs, notes, and memorabilia passed around between fans and friends.”

According to the note, the postcards were left in “music shops, landmark corners, and the places that shaped the story, near and far.” The locations included record stores in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood, the Reeperbahn district in Hamburg, on streets around Central Park in New York City, and on the doorstep of the Cavern Club and the halls of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in Liverpool.

A total of 4,000 postcards, each individually numbered on the back, have been distributed. Nearly 200 of them have been signed by the four actors portraying The Beatles.

More About the New Promo Photos

The photos show the actors playing The Beatles’ members in various periods of their careers.

Mescal is shown as McCartney from the early 1960s playing at the Cavern Club. Dickinson as Lennon dons a denim jacket and is beardless, channeling John’s look from around 1968. Quinn as Harrison appears to be sporting George’s look from the late-1960s Let It Be era. Keoghan as Starr has a mustache and is wearing a polka-dot shirt, appearing as Ringo did around 1967 or 1968.

More About the Beatles Biopics

The four-film Beatles biopic project, which was conceived by Mendes, was first announced in February 2024.

According to a press statement, the movies “will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.” Each film will tell the band’s story from the point of view of a different Fab Four member.

The project marks the first time that Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted the full rights to the band members’ music and life stories for use in a scripted movie. Representing the group are surviving members McCartney and Starr, and the families of the late Lennon and Harrison.

Many other cast members for the films have also been revealed, including the actresses playing The Beatles’ wives. Saoirse Ronan, of Lady Bird and The Lovely Bones fame, will play the late Linda Eastman McCartney. Emmy-winning Shogun actress Anna Sawai will portray Lennon’s second wife, Yoko Ono. White Lotus season 3 star Aimee Lou Wood will be featured as Harrison’s first wife, Pattie Boyd. Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Ringo’s first wife, Maureen Cox Starkey.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)