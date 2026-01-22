The Ben Folds Lyric That Looks Back With a Smirk on a Series of Unfortunate Events

Writing an autobiographical song can turn into a problematic experience. Worrying about recounting everything that happened might rob a song of anything that makes it relatable to the audience.

Ben Folds easily sidestepped those pitfalls when writing “Army”, the classic Ben Folds Five song released in 1999. Most of the events in the song happened to Folds. But he also managed to capture a kind of pre-midlife crisis that’s common to many.

A Huge Third-Album Swing

The Ben Folds Five came into their third album riding high. Their first two albums had established them as a rock band with their own unique place on the scene. Folds‘ unique songwriting point of view and the way his piano-playing fused with the fuzz bass of Robert Sledge and the peppery drums of Darren Jessee helped carve out that niche. Without a lead guitar, they still managed to deliver potent rock and heartfelt balladry.

They easily could have built on those first two records and gone more mainstream. Instead, they released The Unauthorized Biography Of Reinhold Messner, a dark, quirky, quasi-concept record that befuddled many critics and sold a fraction of what Whatever And Ever Amen had done two years previously.

The closest thing to modern pop on the record was “Army”, which was boosted by buoyant horns. A closer inspection of the lyrics revealed a story of a narrator whose life’s aspirations have all suddenly crumbled, leaving him at a loss about what to do next. Recent high school and college graduates will likely recognize how high hopes are derailed by cruel reality in the song.

Folds took much of the song from his own life after high school. He indeed considered enlisting in the army following setbacks that included flaming out in college and being ousted from a band. And, just like in the song, his father wasted no time in pouring cold water on his son’s military hopes.

Examining the Lyrics of “Army”

“Well, I thought about the army,” Folds begins his tale of woe. “Dad said, ‘Son you’re f***in’ high’.” That sets the tone for “Army” in that Folds doesn’t so much wallow as he does wisecrack his way through his list of problems. For instance, there’s this summation of his college career: “Three sad semesters/It was only 15 grand spent in bed.”

His dreams of rock and roll stardom evaporate seemingly moments after they form in his head. “Citing artistic differences, the band broke up in May,” he explains. “And in June reformed without me.” All he can do to soothe sorrows is to eat convenience store desserts. “I nuked another Grandma’s Apple Pie/And hung my head in shame.”

The middle eight finds him imagining a career as a screenwriter: “I think I’ll get it done yesterday.” In the final verse, even delusions of grandeur lead to heartbreak. “On the eve of my election,” Folds bellows, his voice rising in anxiety. “I say to my reflection/God, please spare me more rejection.”

Ben Folds Five closed up shop following the release of The Unauthorized Biography Of Reinhold Messner, their artistic ambition having run them into a commercial ravine. But it’s a truly wonderful record, with “Army”, part stand-up routine, part campaign speech, part cry for help, at the wounded heart of it all.

