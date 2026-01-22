3 Pop Stars From the 1980s Who Are Known by Just One Name

Sometimes all you need is a single name to grab the attention of the masses. Sometimes, one word up in lights, bright and beautiful on the marquee, is enough to sink into the psyches of music fans and win them over. One name can get you in the door and keep you there—as long as it’s the right one.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three occasions when the right stage name worked for an artist. Indeed, these are three pop stars from the 1980s who were known by just one name.

Madonna

The Material Girl, herself—the Queen of Pop in the 1980s, Madonna, only needed one name to raise eyebrows and become one of the signature stars of the pop-crazed decade. Whether she was singing about wearing diamonds, feeling like a virgin, or praying to her God above, Madonna knew what it took to rub culture any way she wanted. Her name, which subverts biblical origins, is clever beyond measure. Part-businesswoman, part-songwriter, Madonna could do it all. And she’ll stay in our memory banks for decades because of it.

Cher

Cher’s superpower is her longevity. The pop star has been around since the 1960s, writing songs and performing them for the masses. In a few years, she’ll be in her eighth decade doing just that. Incredible stuff! And one of the many reasons she has lasted so long is because of her name. It’s just one of those that sticks in your head. It sounds like a word we all know, but it’s spelled differently and, as such, is even more memorable. Whether she was performing with her partner Sonny or doing so solo as a disco queen and pop star, Cher remains a marvel.

Nena

The song “99 Luftballons” was released in 1983. It was inspired by an idea—to send balloons over the Berlin Wall from West Germany into East Berlin as a peace offering. This childlike strategy would help to bridge the distance created by that damn wall. The song, which was recorded by the band Nena, was sung by the singer who also goes by that name. And thanks to their idea, “99 Luftballons” rocketed up the charts and hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images