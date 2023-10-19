The Best 5 Moments from Harry Styles’ Love On Tour

Harry Styles‘ Love On Tour spanned two years, two albums, and 173 shows. Needless to say, the pop star had countless memorable moments across the staggering trek.

From costumed shows to expert vocals, to “whale” water launches, to iconic dance moves, Styles brought his all to this tour. Find five of his best moments from the highlight-filled trek, below.

1. Gender reveal for a pregnant fan in Nashville

While, of course, the music is the most important thing at a Love On Tour show, it wouldn’t be the same without Styles’ fan engagement. Few mega stars address their audiences more personally than Styles.

For some reason, Styles’ fans are keen on having him announce their gender reveals. Styles told many expecting couples the sex of their baby throughout the trek, but one of the most memorable happened in Nashville, Tennessee.

Styles dramatically unfolded the paper with the gender on it, building anticipation. “You know, I revel in these moments,” Styles told the wanting fan. “A little baby girl,” he said before dropping to his knees with his arms lifted high.

It’s not typical live show fodder, but a welcomed addition to Styles’ concert culture nonetheless.

2. “Sunflower, Vol. 6” at Madison Square Garden

“Sunflower, Vol. 6” is always a fun moment in Styles’ set. One of the best performances of the fan-favorite came during a show at Madison Square Garden. They heavily remixed the song for the tour, adding a percussive element prior to kicking off the lyrics. In the video below, Styles can be seen dancing around the MSG stage, flexing his showmanship. An added bonus of this track is Styles’ fun, scatting ad-libs at the end.

3. Wizard of Oz Harryween

Styles held two special edition concerts on his Love On Tour called “Harryween.” The shows coincided with, of course, Halloween. Styles and his bandmates dressed up in matching costumes for both shows, but we have to say our favorite theme was The Wizard of Oz.

Styles donning a Dorthy costume while singing through his catalog? It doesn’t get much more interesting than that.

4. “Boyfriends” in Lisbon, Portugal

“Boyfriends” was one of the few somber moments on the Love On Tour setlist. The Fleetwood Mac-esque ballad features lulling harmonies and powerful lyrics about a bad relationship. One of the first songs Styles shared from Harry’s House, “Boyfriends” remains one of his best bouts of songwriting.

5. Styles names someone’s kidney

One thing you can’t deny about Styles, he is always down to appease a fan. He did the normal stuff—gender reveals, proposals, birthday celebrations—often throughout the tour, but in one show, a fan had an especially strange request.

“She gave me a kidney–pick the name,” Styles read off a fan’s sign. “The kidney?” Despite the interesting task, Styles took it in stride, happily naming the body part “Julie.”

