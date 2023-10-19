Acclaimed Tulsa Power-Pop Singer/Songwriter Dwight Twilley Dead at 72

Veteran power-rock singer/songwriter Dwight Twilley died Wednesday, October 18, at age 72. The news was confirmed in a post on the Facebook page of the historic Tulsa, Oklahoma, recording facility The Church Studio.

“With heavy hearts, we share the devastating news of Dwight Twilley’s passing,” the message reads. “Today, he peacefully departed this world, surrounded by the love of his life, Jan, and close friends. The loss is immeasurable, and our words can’t capture the depth of our grief. Dwight’s musical prowess touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. We are profoundly thankful for the enduring musical legacy he has bestowed upon us all.”

According to Tulsa World, Twilley passed away after suffering a massive stroke while driving alone last Saturday and crashing into a tree. Twilley, a native Tulsan, was best known for the two charting hits he released over the course of his long career, “I’m on Fire” and “Girls.”

Not to be confused with the Bruce Springsteen song of the same name, “I’m on Fire” was the debut single of Twilley’s old group the Dwight Twilley Band. Released in 1975, it peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also appeared on the band’s 1976 debut album Sincerely.

Twilley was a solo artist when he released “Girls” in 1984. The track also reached No. 16 on the Hot 100.

Twilley formed and co-led the Dwight Twilley Band with fellow singer/multi-instrumentalist Phil Seymour. The two had met as teenagers in Tulsa and soon began recording together. They eventually moved to Los Angeles, where they were signed to Shelter Records, the label launched by legendary Tulsa musician Leon Russell and British producer Denny Cordell. Russell, who was the original owner of The Church Studio, where “I’m on Fire” was recorded.

Shelter Records also was an early label home of Tom Petty, who befriended Twilley and Seymour around the time of Sincerely’s release. Twilley and Seymour both contributed backing vocals to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1976 self-titled debut album, with Twilley featured on the song “Strangered in the Night.”

In turn, Petty played guitar on “Looking for the Magic,” a song from the Dwight Twilley Band’s second album, Twilly Don’t Mind (1977).

After Twilley’s group broke up in the late 1970s, he forged ahead with a solo career. Twilley had his greatest solo success with the aforementioned hit single “Girls,” which appeared on his 1984 album Jungle. “Girls” featured backing vocals by Petty, while Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell played guitar on the album.

Seymour, who had some solo success of his own, died in 1993 of lymphoma at age 42.

Twilley continued to release occasional solo albums and perform until his passing. During the 1990s, he moved from L.A. back to Tulsa, where he built his own home studio. Twilley was also an accomplished painter, and examples of his artwork can be seen at DwightTwilley.com.

According to Tulsa World, Twilley recently was selected for inclusion in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.