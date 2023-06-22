Harry Styles Stops Show for Pregnant Fan to Take a Bathroom Break: “I’m Gonna Stall”

Harry Styles is still on his campaign trail (aka his ongoing Love on Tour), running for the “Most Beloved Male Pop Star.” The pop star’s latest chivalrous act came as he stopped a show for a pregnant fan to take a bathroom break.

Videos by American Songwriter

During a show in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday night (June 20), the singer was tapped by a pregnant fan to help name her baby. “That’s a lot of pressure, Sian,” Styles said after being given the momentous task before adding, “You don’t really want me to name it?”

While the fan made her way to the front so she could see Styles face to face, she commented that she “needed a wee.”

“You should go for a wee,” Styles said. “I think we all agree that it’s important that Sian goes for a wee, don’t we? If you go for a wee, I’m gonna stall.”

Styles then read fan signs until Sian was back in her seat, keeping the jam-packed stadium entertained. When she returned, the fan then gave Styles four options to choose from: Stevie, Rafe, Harley, and Caleb. Styles offloaded some of the pressure of picking the name onto the crowd by asking them to vote for their favorite via their sound level. Stevie undoubtedly earned the most screams.

Little Stevie will have one hell of a fun fact to spread around, right?

Check out the moment, below.

Styles has been on Love on Tour for quite some time now. He started the trek in 2021 and is set to continue on the run until July of this year. When the tour started it was in support of his second studio album, Fine Line. While on the road, Styles shared his third album, Harry’s House, and subsequently switched up the set list to include the new music.

Styles recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Harry’s House, writing on Instagram, “I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything.”

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage